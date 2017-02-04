WASHINGTON: Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for a changed narrative on Kashmir in the light of changing global realities to attract attention of international community towards atrocities committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

They included the Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, former diplomats and experts. The seminar was organised by the Embassy of Pakistan to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“We need to recast narrative of Kashmir under changing global realities,” Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing the event. He said the world also needs to understand that injustice with Kashmiris will help extremist elements who want to hijack the narrative.

“If people of South Sudan and East Timor can be given right of self-determination, people of Kashmir also deserve the same right,” the minister said. Ahsan Iqbal assured the Kashmiri diaspora of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause. The minister underscored that the present government has succeeded in an economic turnaround in a short span of three years, making Pakistan stronger. A strong Pakistan can effectively project the cause of Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan's resolve never to relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani in his comments pointed out the new generation of Kashmiris has risen spontaneously against India’s illegal occupation and they are not deterred by Indian brutalities. He hoped that sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right of self determination will bear fruit. The international community must demand that India deliver on the commitments on plebiscite to the UN and the World.

Ambassador Taouqir Hussain, professor at John Hopkins University said Kashmiris need to understand the changing times and enhance their efforts for freedom. Kashmiri-American leaders Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Khan of George Washington University and Dr. Akram Dar of Kashmiri American Council highlighted various dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, the legitimate struggle of the oppressed people for their right to self-determination and the human rights violations committed by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They decried the apathy of international community on the plight of Kashmiris who have been subjected to Indian subjugation for three generations. The leaders and representatives of Kashmiri community expressed appreciation for the commitment of the government of Pakistan to resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

