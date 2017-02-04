Legislation to be first implemented in federal capital and extended to other parts on success; opposition wants women representation on Panel of Neutrals

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed the “Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Bill, 2017" with some amendments, facilitating settlement of disputes without resorting to formal litigation, including moving the court.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, who moved the bill, termed the legislation important and historic and in accordance with the PML-N manifesto. He said the bill would be introduced both in civil and criminal cases. He said the system would be compulsorily applicable to 23 types of cases and the system will have components of conciliation, arbitration and panchayat.

The government, after consultation with the High Court, shall notify in the official gazette a Panel of Neutrals for each district from amongst lawyers, retired judges of superior and subordinate judiciary, retired civil servants, social workers, Ulema, jurists, technocrats and experts and such other persons of repute and integrity having such qualifications and experience.

He pointed out that the House passed a revolutionary "Cost of Litigation" Bill on Thursday, which will help provide inexpensive and speedy justice to the people. He said the bill was according to the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the manifesto of PML-N.

“Initially, the legislation will be implemented in the federal capital and on its success, the ADR system will be extended to other parts of the country,” he said.

According to the bill, if the neutrals fail to bring about a settlement between the parties, a report will be submitted to the court which shall proceed with the case from the stage it was referred for the ADR.

Opposition members, including Dr. Nafeesa Shah, Dr. Shireen Mazari and others, felt that it would be a big injustice if there was no representation of women on the Panel of Neutrals, saying there should be special seats for women.

They said the ADR concept was a good initiative but protection of women in the society should also be ensured, which was only possible if they were also included in the Panel of Neutrals.

