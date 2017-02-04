Kashmir issue still exists at UN forum: Fazl

Marriyum says India can’t suppress

voice of Kashmiris through use of force

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that due attention could not be paid to the Kashmir issue, but no government or political party could be blamed for this. However, he said the issue is still alive at the United Nation’s forum.

Speaking here at a seminar in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that after framing policies under the pressure of 9/11 events, due attention could not be paid to the long-standing issue. He urged the world community to play its role in granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking on the occasion, made it clear that India could never be able to suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force and denying them their rights.

The minister noted that Indian forces had been committing grave human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). In this context, she urged the international community to play its due role to stop the human rights violations in IHK.

Marriyum said Pakistan had been pleading the Kashmir case at the United Nations and other platforms in an effective way. She said that India is carrying out ceasefire violations to divert the attention of the world from human rights violations in Kashmir. She called upon the media to play its role to further highlight the Kashmir issue. She said social media should also be used to highlight this issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international fora, including the United Nations.

He said the people of Kashmir fully acknowledge Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for right to self-determination. Haider contended that the Kashmir issue is an international dispute, which should be resolved to ensure peace in the world.

He said the issue could not be resolved by bilateral dialogue and Kashmiris should be involved in the dialogue process. He pointed out that India was trying to convert the Muslim majority area to Hindu state by issuing domiciles and right to vote to non-Kashmiris.

Former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said all political parties stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for achieving right to self-determination.

AJK’s ex-prime minister Sardar Attique Khan underlined the need to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the Kashmir issue. He said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir will not be allowed to go waste.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader Yasin Malik’s spouse Mishaal Malik said that Pakistan has effectively raised the Kashmir issue on the international fora. She said that freedom movement has taken a new turn after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

