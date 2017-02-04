Interior ministry to submit reply today

Quetta Commission report

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has prepared its objections over the Quetta Commission report and it would be submitted to the Supreme Court today (Saturday).

Earlier on Friday, the counsel for the Interior Ministry Makhdoom Ali Khan submitted a 64-page reply raising several objections to the judicial commission report authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa but the SC registrar’s office raised objections on the Interior Ministry’s plea.

Meanwhile, the counsel has removed all the objections and prepared the reply for submission in the apex court. The reply said it is evident that the Interior Ministry and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the last three years have diligently pursued measures for counter terrorism. “It is not denied that more work is required to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. It may however be appreciated that it is due to the untiring efforts of the ministry under the leadership of Nisar, Pakistan Army and other intelligence and law enforcement agencies that incidents of terrorism have been reduced in the last three years,” the reply read.

The report stated that the federal and provincial governments have so far spent Rs4.6 billion as compensation to victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, while Rs1.06 billion has been spent as compensation to victims in Fata.

The counsel told the top court that the adverse observations and findings of the commission in respect to the interior ministry and Chaudhry Nisar are unnecessary, uncalled for and in violation of natural justice. The interior ministry’s counsel went on to say that such remarks and observations not only deny fundamental rights to those affected but also have an adverse effect on the morale of the persons involved. He said the war against terrorism is a national war that requires unity among all institutions of the state.

“It is prayed that all adverse remarks made in the Quetta Commission’s report including, but not limited to, those in paras 10.4 10.6 10.7 and 11 as well as the findings in paras 33.3 33.14 to 33.20 33.24 and 33.26 in respect of the interior ministry and the interior minister may be expunged,” the reply said.

