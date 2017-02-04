Iran is playing with fire, says Trump

Slaps new sanctions on Iranian firms; Tehran

rejects US move as provocative, unfounded

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran was playing with fire by conducting missile tests as he raised the stakes in Washington’s increasingly tense stand-off with Iran, slapping fresh sanctions on Tehran’s weapons procurement network.

Officials said the new measures were in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test and its support for Huthi rebels in Yemen, who recently targeted a Saudi warship.The sanctions do not, officials say, mark a retreat from US commitments under the Iran nuclear deal to lift measures targeting Tehran’s alleged bid to build a nuclear warhead.

But Trump has made no secret of his contempt for the accord, which his predecessor Barack Obama approved in July 2015, and officials said Friday’s new measures would not be the last.“Iran is playing with fire — they don’t appreciate how kind President Obama was to them. Not me!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

US intelligence and Treasury officials are constantly scrutinising Iran’s networks, looking for evidence of extremist funding and advanced weapons procurement.The immediate trigger for the sanctions was Iran’s test, on Sunday, of a ballistic missile that US officials judge to have been capable of one day carrying a nuclear warhead.

But the latest detailed list of entities added to the list has clearly been in preparation for some time, and the White House has said “nothing is off the table” in dealing with Iran.“We are undertaking a larger strategic review,” a senior US administration official told reporters. “The launch of the missile was the triggering event.”

Washington is also concerned about attacks by Huthi rebels, a powerful faction in Yemen’s civil war which US intelligence believes is armed and supported by Iran.This week Huthi forces attacked a Saudi warship operating off Yemen and on Friday, a US official said: “We’re much concerned about freedom of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb area.”

The senior official said Iran was “not necessarily responsible for every tactical decision” made by Huthi forces, but that it will be made to bear responsibility for its “proxies.”The United States has already protested about Iran´s missile test at the United Nations, arguing it was "inconsistent" with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected sanctions from President Donald Trump over its latest missile test as unfounded and provocative reflecting growing tensions between Tehran and the new US administration.

“Claims made by US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser are baseless, repetitive and provocative,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Trump himself tweeted that the Islamic republic was now formally on notice after Sunday’s missile test. “Iran has been formally ‘PUT ON NOTICE’ for firing a ballistic missile as it should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them,” Trump tweeted echoing similar comments by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

As tensions simmered US media reported that the Trump administration was poised to levy more sanctions on Iran. CNN said they were likely to be levied on individuals or entities linked to Iran’s missile programme.

0



0







Iran is playing with fire, says Trump was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183908-Iran-is-playing-with-fire-says-Trump/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iran is playing with fire, says Trump" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183908-Iran-is-playing-with-fire-says-Trump.