Avoid sit-ins, compete in progress: Nawaz

Says those traveling by chartered aircraft don’t understand importance of roads;

building a nation requires utmost dedication and hard work which govt is delivering;

nation witnessing creation of new Pakistan; asks Central Asian States to take benefit of CPEC

KARACHI: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said the nation knows well the people who are used to doing sit-ins and those who carry out development. “Prosperity is our agenda as we don’t do politics of anarchy,” he said.

“People who are used to staging sit-ins should continue with their work as we will continue to do our work,” said the prime minister. The PM was addressing a ceremony at Nooriabad on Friday to inaugurate the 75-kilometre-long Section-one of the M-9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad.

Nawaz Sharif said that there was no dearth of people in the country who were used to causing anxiety among the youth and trying to destroy their ethics, either by using the name of religion or doing politics to achieve their own interests. “We have to save our new generation from such people and make youth part of the process of development. Our mission is to fulfil the dream of development of Pakistan as we will not back out from the course of development,” said the PM.

He said that public had made up its mind regarding those who were used to staging sit-ins as people knew others who were sincere with them. “We will fulfil our promises,” said the PM. “Public have come to know the people who are used to doing work and otherswho waste their time in sit-ins,” he said.

The PM said that people used to come and go but “we should be thinking for Pakistan”. He said that people who were used to travelling in aircraft and helicopters could not know the importance of roads as for once they should come down to earth in order to know to what extent people need roads.

He said the construction of M-9 and other motorways would generate employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people. “Today, hundreds of thousands of Pakhtuns come to Karachi to earn their livelihood. One should ask them about the importance of roads. One should also ask about the importance of roads from the people of Balochistan as they face hardships in transporting their parents to hospitals. The farmers of Sindh and Punjab, labourers and students should also be asked about importance of roads,” he said.

He said that a road was like first step on the ladder of development. He said that construction of roads and motorways, fulfilment of energy needs, economic stability, and revival of law and order situation would provide foundations for the new Pakistan. “We are continuing our journey on the path of development.”

He said that those who used to call Metro Bus “Jungla (bus service)” could not understand its importance as presently thousands of people had been availing the Metro bus service.

The prime minister said that along with development of the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, the motorway sections between Hyderabad-Sukkur, Sukkur-Mutlan, and Multan-Lahore would be completed by the year 2019. He said the province of Balochistan had been witnessing most of the development taking place in the country. There the networks of roads and motorways are being laid while the Gwadar Port was also being developed. He said that Gwadar would be developed as a state-of-the-art port as some 10 Central Asian states would benefit from this port.

Nawaz said that after the construction of the Gwadar-Quetta Motorway, the people were used to doing breakfast in Gwadar and having their lunch in Quetta the same day. “The entire world is witnessing the transformation of Balochistan as we will connect this motorway with Gilgit-Baltistan and then afterwards with China,” he said.

He said that Pakistan would be freed from the curse of power loadshedding by the year 2018 as 10,000 megawatts electricity would be added to the system by the beginning of the next year. “We have done planning in such a manner that 21,000 MWs would be added to the system in the coming few years,” he said. He said that Pakistan needed electricity as besides using coal and natural gas, power generation plants were being established in the country for using resources like LNG, hydro, wind, and solar energy. “The electricity we are going to produce would be cheaper.”

Nawaz Sharif said that his govt was going to establish the Diamer-Bhasha Dam for generating 4,500 MWs electricity and this dam would be larger than the existing Tarbela and Mangla dams. As such, the capacity to store water in the country would also be expanded.

He said that the country had been facing a dearth of resources as compared to the national needs and his govt had been trying to maximize the resources.The PM said that Pakistan’s future was with indigenous coal, which would be extracted from Thar and would be utilized for cheaper generation of electricity.

The prime minister announced on the occasion to build 126-kilometre-long road from Jamshoro to Sehwan as both federal and Sindh governments would combine their resources to construct this road. He said the nation was going to cross another milestone of development as networks of pathways were being laid out across the country. He said that launching of the first section of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway was part of the series of such development in the country. He said that up to 60 per cent work of the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway had been done while more bridges and interchanges were also being constructed on this motorway.

He said that motorways had to be built for development of the country. Motorways are like veins of the country for fulfilment of dream of development. He said that people had been witnessing with their own eyes the construction of a new Pakistan. “We will fulfil the promises by 2018 we made with the nation in 2013. When we took over the government in 2013, the country was on the verge of going bankrupt as at that time Pakistan had been weakened on the economic front.”

He said that Pakistan Stock Exchange in the present day had been touching its peak. The journey for improvement of economy and development of infrastructure had been started in 1991 but that had been stopped for sometime or Pakistan would have become a role model for countries like Turkey and Malaysia. He said the entire world had been watching the emerging new Pakistan.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the National Highways Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar said that projects of roads and motorways having total cost of Rs1,200 billion were being built in the country as completion of these projects would provide construction of roads and highways covering 2,000 kilometres total length. He said that the leftover portion of the Lyari Expressway in Karachi would be completed in the current year.

Director-General of the Frontier Works Organization Lt General Muhammad Afzal said that M-9 Motorway project, having total length of 136 kms, would be completed by next year. The M-9 project would cost Rs36 billion.

The newly-appointed Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, notable businessmen, industrialists and senior officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

Saleh Zaafir adds: Throwing barbs at the PTI Chairman Imran Khan without taking his name, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday challenged his detractors to compete with him in development, progress and service to the people. Nawaz asked his opponents to desist from acts that were impeding national development.

“Building a nation is no way a child’s play, as it requires utmost dedication and hard work, which we are delivering,” he said.“The people of Pakistan can well distinguish dedicated and selfless leaders from those who have wasted time of the nation by impeding development through protests,” he said.

Nawaz said the promises made in the 2013 elections were being fulfilled at a faster pace and assured the people that all the commitments made in the election manifesto would be honoured. He also had a ride for more than 15 kilometres on the Motorway and expressed satisfaction over the construction work and its standard. He said the country would have a six-lane motorway from Karachi to Peshawar by 2019, boosting the national economy and generating millions of new jobs.

He offered the Central Asian States to benefit from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for transportation of goods and said he will have discussion on the subject with the leaders of 10 countries of the region who are visiting Pakistan at the end of current month to attend 13th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) countries to be held in Islamabad on March 1. He extended an invitation to the leaders of these countries. Most of the leaders have already accepted the invitation.

The countries expected to be attending the summit would be Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

