LONDON: More than 150 mosques around the UK will open their doors to non-Muslim visitors this weekend to offer people a better understanding of Islam and the chance to ask questions about the faith.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the third annual Visit My Mosque day on Sunday, visiting mosques from Inverness to Plymouth.

Most are in cities with large Muslim populations, but there are also smaller mosques, for example in Craven Arms in Shropshire, Bangor in north Wales, Belfast, and Maidenhead, the constituency of the prime minister, Theresa May.

As well as explaining the basic tenets of Islam, prayer rituals and the influence of faith on everyday lives, the mosques will showcase social action projects they are involved with that tackle food distribution, homelessness and refugees. Giving to charity is one of the five pillars of Islam, and last year British Muslims gave an estimated £100m to charitable causes during the holy month of Ramazan.

0



0







﻿﻿More than 150 UK mosques hold open day for non-Muslims was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183904-More-than-150-UK-mosques-hold-open-day-for-non-Muslims/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "﻿﻿More than 150 UK mosques hold open day for non-Muslims" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183904-More-than-150-UK-mosques-hold-open-day-for-non-Muslims.