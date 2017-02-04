PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed a senior member of the management cadre, Dr Shabina Raza, as provincial director general of Health and Services.

She is stated to be the first woman doctor appointed as director general Health and Services of the province. Dr Shabina Raza was promoted to BPS-20 in 2016. Before her new assignment, she was serving in the Technical Resource Facility (TRF) in Peshawar.

She also remained chief Health Sector Reforms Unit (HSRU) till 2013. Senior officials of the Health Department told The News Dr Shabina Raza would find it difficult to handle affairs of the DG health office as she has never served against administrative position. Also, she is stated to be the first doctor appointed as DG health but never served as district health officer.

A senior official said she was appointed as DHO Peshawar in 2016 only for a day for actualization when she was promoted from BPS-19 to BPS-20 last year. Dr Shabina Raza will replace Dr Said Ali Khan. Dr Said Ali Khan served as DG Health and Services for two months only. She will retire in October 2017.

Also, well-placed sources told The News that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Health Minister Shahram Khan had preferred different candidates for the DG post. The chief minister, however, didn't resist when the health minister insisted that his nominee should be given the lucrative position.

The sources said that some circles in the Health Department delayed meeting of the Provincial Selection Board (PSB) in which 26 members of the management cadre were supposed to be promoted from BPS-19 to BPS-20.

"There were some very competent and experienced doctors among those 26 doctors supposed to be promoted from BPS-19 to BPS-20. But the PSB meeting was intentionally delayed to stop some good contenders from getting the job," said a senior officials of the Health Department.

Pleading anonymity, he said the PSB meeting promoted doctors of management cadre and general cadre from BPS-17 to BPS-18 and from BPS-18 to BPS-19. Efforts were made to seek comments of Health Minister Shahram Tarakai but he didn't answer his phone calls.

0



0







Dr Shabina Raza appointed DG Health & Services KP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183902-Dr-Shabina-Raza-appointed-DG-Health-Services-KP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dr Shabina Raza appointed DG Health & Services KP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183902-Dr-Shabina-Raza-appointed-DG-Health-Services-KP.