NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Border Security Force’s (BSF) decision to cancel the voluntary retirement of constable Tej Bahadur Yadav who had posted a video raising concerns about the ‘poor quality’ food, was done as per the rules and regulations.

“The Centre has the priority to take care of the needs of the armed forces. We have already asked the authorities to redress the grievances of army personnel. There is a way to put forth one’s problem. And if anyone by-passes that, there is a proper mechanism to counter,” Rijiju told ANI.

“His VRS was cancelled as per the rules and regulations since the whole allegations are currently being probed,” he added. The minister’s comment comes in the wake of an allegation levelled by Yadav’s wife that the trooper is being ‘threatened and tortured mentally’.

The BSF soldier’s application for voluntary retirement was accepted last year after he posted a video in January which went viral on social media. Following this, the BSF and the Home Ministry ordered an enquiry.

Issues raised by jawans on social media ‘individual’ view: In the wake of a few security personnel taking to social media to ventilate their grievances, the government on Friday said their concerns appeared to be “individual” in nature and do not reflect the collective view.

A number of videos were uploaded online recently by troops of army, IAF and central police forces complaining about the conditions they work in, “poor” quality of food and alleged ill-treatment meted out to them by seniors.

“Videos of two soldiers of army with reference to their grievances were circulated on social media. These appear to be individual view of the soldiers concerned and do not reflect the collective feedback received through multiple channels,” MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

