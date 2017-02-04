PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Friday granted bail to an alleged narcotics smuggler, arrested and charged with smuggling of nine kilogram heroin.

A single bench of Justice Lal Jan Khattak issued the release order of the accused after hearing arguments of a state and petitioner's lawyers.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Salim Shah Hoti submitted that Ijaz, son of Ali Gohar, was charged by Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station under Section 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) on December 28, 2016.

He argued that the petitioner had been charged on the statement of principal accused Zahid Ali under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The statement of the accused under Articles 38 and 39 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 cannot be used as evidence against the co-accused as it was not admissible.

The lawyer argued that he was arrested mere on the statement of the accused as there was no incriminating material against the petitioner. The state lawyer opposed release of the petitioner on bail, saying he was charged with smuggling a huge quantity of heroin.

0



0







One granted bail in smuggling case was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183900-One-granted-bail-in-smuggling-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "One granted bail in smuggling case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183900-One-granted-bail-in-smuggling-case.