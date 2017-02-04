LANDIKOTAL: Seven shops dealing in cell phones were damaged when a powerful explosion took place in the Landikotal mobile phones market here on Friday.

However, there was no casualty due to the blast because the bazaars in Landikotal are closed routinely after the weekly Friday prayers. The officials said unknown terrorists had planted an explosive time device in a market locally known as Mobile Market in the Landikotal bazaar that went off at 3:20 pm.

The explosion was heard far and wide and caused damage to seven shops selling cell phones. Ali Shinwari, a local journalist, said he was present in the nearby Landikotal Press Club with fellow journalists when the explosion took place."It shook the press club building for several minutes," he added.

Landikotal's Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad, Tehsildar Irshad Ali Mohmand and Khassadar and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the Landikotal bazaar.

The Bomb Disposal Unit collected the pieces of evidence and started investigation into the incident. A search operation was launched in Landikotal and several suspects were arrested. The Mobile Market is located a few yards away from the Landikotal Press Club.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad said the explosion was of low intensity and was carried out to spread fear among the people. He said they have started investigation the incident and would then be able to declare that this was an act of terrorism or not.

0



0







Seven cellphone shops damaged in Landikotal blast was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183899-Seven-cellphone-shops-damaged-in-Landikotal-blast/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seven cellphone shops damaged in Landikotal blast " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183899-Seven-cellphone-shops-damaged-in-Landikotal-blast.