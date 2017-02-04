Promotion of junior cops: KP IGP asks CM to decide issue in 15 days

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities want the government to constitute a high-level committee of elected representatives and officers of the concerned departments to decide upgrading of junior cops and increase the package for the martyred police officials within two weeks, a source told The News.

The KP police authorities want the pay scale of constables to be upgraded from BPS-5 to BPS-7, head constables from BPS-7 to BPS-9 and assistant sub-inspector from BPS-9 to BPS-11. Also, the force wants the compensation package for the families of a slain cop equal to that of Punjab and Islamabad Police.

The KP Police in a letter to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in December had asked it to bring the scales of constables and head constables as well as the compensation package for the martyrs on a par with that of Punjab and the Islamabad Police. However, no progress was made on the issue.

"Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani has written another letter to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on January 30, asking for constitution of a high-level committee for upgrading of the pay scale of constables, head constables and ASIs and increase in the Shuhada Package for the families of the fallen cops on a par with that of Punjab and the Islamabad Police," the source told The News.

The source said that the IGP in his letter to the chief minister lauded his services for the welfare of the force, especially his contribution to the passage of the KP Police Act 2017.

The police chief termed the KP policemen the bravest for having offered more sacrifices than any other civilian force for restoration of peace in the country. The issue of upgrading was also taken up last year but the then chief secretary returned the proposal by arguing that there was no such precedent in the other provinces.

The KP Police now wants the government to revise the grades as well as the martyrs' compensation package as the Punjab Police and Islamabad Police have already upgraded the scales and package for the welfare of families of their fallen cops.

The source said the letter asked the chief minister that apart from fighting bravely against the militants, the cops were more qualified than those in BPS-5 in other departments and they were recruited through a transparent system.

"The previous chief secretary had returned the case on the plea that these grades can only be revised in consonance with other provinces. Now the government of Punjab and federal government have upgraded the ranks of constable, head constable and ASI. This has created a sense of deprivation in the junior ranks of police that needs your intervention," the source quoted from the letter of IGP to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

The letter added that there was a huge disparity between the Shuhada Package offered by the KP Police and Punjab Police to the martyred cops. "The package given to the cops in KP should have been commensurate with the risk, but unfortunately it is the other way round," stated the letter to the provincial government. The letter urged the government to bring the martyrs package on a par with the Punjab Police.The KP Police had taken up the issue of package for the martyred cops on a number of occasions.

The force has sacrifices around 1,200 men during the last almost 15 years, which is more than any other province in the country. However, the package for a martyred cop of the KP Police is less than all the provinces.The KP Police also lacks its own well-equipped hospital to treat the cops injured in terrorist attacks and in encounters with criminals.

0



0







Promotion of junior cops: KP IGP asks CM to decide issue in 15 days was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183898-Promotion-of-junior-cops-KP-IGP-asks-CM-to-decide-issue-in-15-days/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Promotion of junior cops: KP IGP asks CM to decide issue in 15 days" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183898-Promotion-of-junior-cops-KP-IGP-asks-CM-to-decide-issue-in-15-days.