Woman hurt in Indian firing at LoC

Marriyum slams Indian brutalities in held Kashmir

KHUIRATTA: Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, demonstrating immense irresponsibility towards regional peace.

A woman namely Sehrish Zahid was injured in the firing at Jadot Bahadur sector of Khuiratta. The woman was shifted to the CMH Kotli in serious condition. The Pakistani troops retaliated and silenced the enemies by effective response.

The Indian troops previously shelled the Khanjar sector in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on January 30 with RPG 7 and automatic grenade launchers but no casualties were reported. —Online

Sabah adds: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force. Addressing a seminar on Kashmir Solidarity in Islamabad on Friday, she said that the Indian forces have been committing grave human rights violations in the held territory. She urged international community to play its due role to stop human rights violations in held Kashmir.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan has been pleading Kashmir’s case at the United Nations and other platforms in an effective way. She said that India is carrying out ceasefire violations to divert the attention of the world from human rights violations in Kashmir.

The minister of state called upon the media to play its role to further highlight the Kashmir issue. She said that social media should also be used to highlight this issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international fora, including the United Nations. He said the people of Kashmir fully acknowledge Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said the Kashmir issue became an international dispute, which should be resolved to ensure peace in the world. He said the issue could not be resolved by bilateral dialogue and the Kashmiris should be involved in the dialogue process.

He said India is trying to convert the Muslim majority area to Hindu state by issuing domiciles and right to vote to non-Kashmiris. Raja Farooq Haider said that social media should be used to highlight the Kashmir issue and to promote the Indian atrocities and human right violations in held Kashmir.

Hurriyat Leader Mishaal Malik said that Pakistan has effectively raised the Kashmir issue on the international fora. She said that freedom movement has taken a new turn after martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

Former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that all political parties stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for achieving right to self-determination.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atique Khan underlined the need to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir issue. He said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir will not be allowed to go waste.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir in lines with UNSC’s resolutions. He said that Pakistan will continue its support to the Kashmiri brethren for their just struggle to right to self determination.

He said that Kashmiris should be granted right of plebiscite and the international community should play its role in this regard.

