PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission after a series of crackdown against illegal healthcare setups in Peshawar has extended the action to other districts. According to an official handout, during crackdown against illegal healthcare setups in Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur as many as 44 private outlets were sealed, 42 were issued notices, while fines of Rs200,000 were imposed on the owners for serious violations of rules and regulations.

These healthcare setups included hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and dental clinics that were sealed on account of unhygienic conditions, unskilled clinical staff and violation of standard procedure of the healthcare commission.

According to district-wise details, 13 setups were sealed and 20 were issued notices in Dera Ismail Khan 10 were sealed and eight were issued notices in Abbottabad, 11 were sealed and 10 issued notices in Mansehra, while 10 were sealed and four issued notices in Haripur.

0



0







Crackdown against illegal healthcare set-ups in KP extended to other districts was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183894-Crackdown-against-illegal-healthcare-set-ups-inKP-extended-to-other-districts/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Crackdown against illegal healthcare set-ups in KP extended to other districts " is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183894-Crackdown-against-illegal-healthcare-set-ups-inKP-extended-to-other-districts.