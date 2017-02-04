PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak announced establishment of a 500-bed Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Peshawar here on Friday. He was speaking at an International Conference on Obstetrics and Gynecology. The moot was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Khattak said an elite dominated system could not address the problems being faced by general masses. The chief minister said some doctors initially resisted the poor friendly system of the PTI government but later accepted it when they started feeling the impact of change. He said the Right to Information Act was meant to make government machinery accountable. Pervez Khattak added that before the PTI government, the public run hospitals were mismanaged and doctors were reluctant to perform duty.

The chief minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced reforms, increased the salaries of doctors and others staff to bring them on a par with the doctors in the developed countries. He said his government introduced Sehat Insaf Card to provide free treatment to poor families.

