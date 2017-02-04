Sale of substandard coronary stents in country shows failure of DRAP

Call for investigating officials suspected of owning import firms

PESHAWAR: Now when the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken notice of the rampant sale of low quality coronary stents in the country, it has exposed the poor performance of the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and its failure to ensure quality control and fix prices of the medical devices.

The authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said the DRAP has now started conducting raids on public and private sector hospitals in the country and is terrorizing the cardiologists working there to save its skin.

"The basic failure rests with the DRAP. It was DRAP and people associated with it who kept their eyes closed and let the companies play with the lives of the people. The only solution is that the government dissolve this body and allow the provinces and their health departments to regulate quality control and prices of drugs," a senior government official told The News in Peshawar.

He said it is high time for other investigation agencies as well as accountability bodies to probe how many people in DRAP either owned private firms or held shares in companies used to import 'substandard and cheaper' stents from China to supply to different hospitals in the country.

The issue of low-quality stents surfaced recently when the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the Mayo Hospital Lahore, the teaching hospital for King Edwards Medical University, considered one of the best medical and teaching institutions in the country.

It was an embarrassing situation for the hospital as the FIA team found coronary stents being sold directly by stent seller to patients were neither registered nor approved by the health authorities.

The DRAP has convened a meeting of all the senior government and health department officials in Islamabad to develop a proper mechanism on dealing with the issue. However, senior government officials and cardiologists blamed DRAP for the mess and demanded its immediate dissolution.

According to senior officials, companies importing low quality and cheaper coronary stents and other medical devices from countries known for manufacturing sub-standard medical devices had managed to get registered with DRAP. "Everyone knows about the procedure to register drug and medical devices with DRAP," a senior health department official told The News.

According to senior cardiologists, only three companies manufacturing coronary stents in the US are registered and approved by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) while in Pakistan, DRAP had registered and approved 55 companies for importing and supplying coronary stents.

"Isn't it shameful as DRAP had registered 55 companies in Pakistan but it has no control on quality and prices of the coronary stents? Everyone is free to import whatever quality of stent they can bring and charge patients as per their wish," the cardiologist said.

Pointing out that the three companies in the US had manufactured only 15-16 coronary stents of different brands or generation, he urged the government to bound DRAP to register stents being approved by the FDA or by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as they had strict approval criteria.

"In the US, coronary stents are being approved after proper trials by the panel of health experts, including cardiologists. There is a public hearing and the findings of approval of the stents are shared with the public," he said.

Another cardiologist in Peshawar said they were happy that the Supreme Court has taken suo moto notice of the issue as it would help get rid of the substandard coronary stents being used in Pakistan.

However, he said almost all the companies better known for manufacturing substandard coronary stents had registered all their products with DRAP. A health department said that under Section 12 of the Drug Act and section 7 of the DRAP Act anything declared as drug must have an MRP to chalk out as per specified policy. "Contrary to this provision, regulations were framed giving relaxation to multiple drugs in the registration process. These regulations are otherwise inconsistent with law as rules are always subservient to law. Even then the time is lapsed but not a single registration has been granted to certain important items that led to import of low standard devices. A patient especially in case of cardiac intervention cannot be compromised," he said.

He said so far all those firms granted registration for drugs are notified as "decontrolled item" with no maximum retail price or MRP. "My submission is that under which law drugs are being declared as decontrolled when it comes to price fixation and for how long poor people will pay much more than the actual cost in the garb of decontrolled item," the official argued.

It seemed the FIA raid and then suo moto notice of the Supreme Court awakened DRAP. The DRAP immediately started conducting raids in different hospitals using coronary stents. The team inspected the Cath Labs at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). All stents being used there were approved by the FDA and DRAP.

However, the DRAP inspectors reportedly inspected the two known private sector hospitals in Peshawar. They claimed to have recovered unregistered coronary stents from there. It was not clear if the stents were of low quality and cheaper or only not registered with the DRAP.

