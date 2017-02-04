KARACHI: Without obtaining Grade 18 legally, an officer of Sindh Agriculture Department reached Grade 20 and managed to get an important position of the department i.e. Director General Research, Sindh.

According to the official record available with ‘The News,’ Noor Muhammad Baloch, recently posted as Director General Sindh Agriculture Department, was imposed a major penalty that is demotion from Grade 18 to 17 for two years for proving allegation of misuse of funds but within a few days he himself managed the official record fraudulently and showed himself in Grade 18.

Later, Mr Baloch succeeded in getting Grade 19 and now reached Grade 20, but despite a period of almost 10 years no higher authority bothered to check his previous service record.

Sindh Secretary Agriculture Saeed Mangnejo told The News that Noor Muhammad Baloch had genuinely been promoted to Grade 20 recently and if there was any issue in 2007 regarding his promotion matter, objection should have been raised at that time. However Mangnejo said that he would inquire into the matter and the issue would be decided according to merit.

When this reporter approached Noor Muhammad Baloch, Director General Research, for his version, he after listening to the query, disconnected phone and then despite many calls and text messages did not respond.

