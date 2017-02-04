Sindh govt loses its spokesmen

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have been dispossessed of a set of articulate spokesmen as they have to be stripped off their cabinet positions due to a decision of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Despite being unelected, they had been made advisers or special assistants. They are disallowed to attend any official meeting after they have been divested of their slots.

Maula Bux Chandio, who was adviser on information to the Sindh chief minister, figured prominently among these eloquent mouthpieces. His duty was to pooh-pooh every move of the federal government and retaliate against the remarks of the central ministers as well as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in a hard-hitting fashion.

His primary target was always Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has been talking straight without mincing words about the previous PPP government’s performance especially its alleged massive corruption.

While being adviser, Chandio had also been attending the meetings of the apex committee and used to speak on their deliberations subsequently. His last sweeping comment was on the attitude of the federal government on the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) that he had found highly dissatisfactory.

Being the chief spokesman of the Sindh government, Chandio had been representing it in TV talk shows and effectively defending it. Every political party has prepared its squads for the current affairs programmes of the TV channels and their members appear in them on daily basis. Chandio was one of the PPP’s main strikers in this sense.

The other spokesman, too removed owing to the court ruling, is Saeed Ghani, who was also a frequent speaker of the PPP and Sindh government everywhere especially to counter the PML-N.

The third representative was Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who had to leave as the chief law man of the Sindh government before the present removals, which were ordered after the SHC judgment. Dr Qayyum Soomro, a close confidante of PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari, has also been discharged as the special assistant as part of this lot.

Some time back, the Sindh government recruited a huge battalion of advisers and special assistants, adjusting almost everyone, in a bid to prepare for the forthcoming general elections. Now, twelve of them have been shown the door.

There is so far no express order from the chief minister about more than six such position holders, who are still in place. Although the provincial government has implemented the SHC decision, some PPP leaders have protested over the verdict and stated that there is one rule in Sindh while another in other provinces and at the federal level. They claimed that the advisers and special assistants have been ordered to be removed only in Sindh while they are continuing in office elsewhere.

In November last, the SHC remarked that Sindh advisers and special assistants could not hold portfolios or attend cabinet meetings. The comment came when Murtaza Wahab’s appointment as adviser to the chief minister on law was declared illegal.

The provincial government lawyer had relied upon various articles of the Constitution and provisions of the Sindh Advisers (Appointment, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act, 2013, and the provincial Rules of Business of 1986 and argued that none prescribes any qualification or criteria for the appointment of the advisers. Therefore, the chief minister has absolute authority to name any person as his adviser.

However, the judges observed that the constitutional privilege extended to the advisers to the prime minister of speaking and otherwise taking part in parliamentary proceedings is not extended to the advisers nominated by the chief minister.

Further, following the dictum laid down in the case of American International School System where the Supreme Court set the principle that the chief minister, under his constitutional dispensation, is neither a king nor a monarch, but is in the domain of the trust and under constitutional Article 5 and is obliged to obey the constitution and law like any other ordinary citizens, the ruling said.

Later, Chandio had stated that the SHC has given a general verdict against all the advisers and special assistants of the Sindh government.

However, while the provincial government had instantly relieved Murtaza Wahab as the law adviser after this verdict, it had not removed other advisers and special assistants. Finally, the SHC sought their termination letters while hearing a contempt plea over non-implementation of its judgment.

