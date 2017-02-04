US visa ban will be counterproductive, says Ahsan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has warned that imposing visa ban on its citizens will be counter-productive as it would leave negative impacts on efforts for regional peace.

“Pakistan is a very important country in South Asia and its role cannot be ignored by any country,” Pakistan’s visiting Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said here.

The minister, who earlier attended the National Prayer Breakfast hosted by President Donald Trump, said a ban on Pakistan will be harmful for enforcer.

Although Pakistan is not included in the list of seven Muslim countries facing US visa ban, a top White House official did not rule out such possibility in future when the programme will be reviewed.

Ahsan Iqbal applauded Trump’s speech at the annual event in which the US president vowed to protect religious liberty. He hoped that the US, Pakistan ties will grow further in future.

To a question about the possibility of Pakistan being included in the list of countries hit by US immigration curbs, the minister was confident that Pakistanis would not be affected by visa restrictions.

The minister refused to comment when asked whether the arrest of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was linked to country’s efforts to appease the US administration. However, sources in the Pakistan embassy said the US authorities have not given any assurance to the country on visa issues.

When contacted, US policy experts on South Asia said the Trump administration will push for extreme vetting of Pakistani citizens applying for US visa but may stop short of imposing a total ban.

“My sense is that for now, Trump will not be adding Pakistan to the list of banned countries. I imagine he will continue to push for more aggressive vetting, as he had suggested earlier on,” Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Programme and senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson International Centre, told The News.

“If we’ve learned anything about Trump over his first few days as president, it’s that he does exactly what he says he will. He is truly a man of his word. So if he hasn’t said he will be adding Pakistan to the list, then he likely won’t do it - at least for now,” he added.

When asked about house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, Kugelman said he would not be surprised “if Pakistan’s decision was based at least in part on Trump’s visa ban.”

“I imagine Pakistan may have wanted to show Trump and his administration that Pakistan is capable of acting against terrorists, so as to minimise the chances that Pakistan would be put on the banned list,” he said.

Kugelman said plenty of Pakistanis, including Imran Khan, have said they don’t care if they’re added to the banned list. “But let’s face it - Much of Pakistan’s political class and the elite certainly do not want to be put on it,” he added.

0



0







US visa ban will be counterproductive, says Ahsan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183884-US-visa-ban-will-be-counterproductive-says-Ahsan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US visa ban will be counterproductive, says Ahsan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183884-US-visa-ban-will-be-counterproductive-says-Ahsan.