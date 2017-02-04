SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia: Venus Williams blamed poor fitness for her 55-minute defeat to Kristina Mladenovic at the St Petersburg Trophy on Thursday, five days after losing to sister Serena in the Australian Open final.

The 36-year-old, seeded fourth, slumped to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to her French opponent in her second round tie after receiving a first round bye.

“Today I wasn’t in my best of health,” Williams said.

“I felt pain in my legs. I had similar feelings during my last match in Australia. I also felt some lack of energy. Definitely it wasn’t the best match in my life.

Mladenovic raced into a 5-0 lead before Williams, who was experiencing problems with her left thigh, chalked up her first game of the match.

After taking the opening set in 28 minutes, Mladenovic, the world number 51, broke at the start of the second.

She produced two more breaks to secure her win and to set up a quarter-final meeting with defending champion Roberta Vinci of Italy, who prevailed 6-4, 6-4 over German qualifier Andrea Petkovic. “It wasn’t as easy as the scoreline indicates,” Mladenovic said.

