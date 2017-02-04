KARACHI: Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Razi Nawab is once again contesting for the slot of Vice President of Asian Squash Federation (ASF) on Sunday (tomorrow).

He got elected VP in March 2013, foiling India’s efforts to prevent him from contesting for the slot. He was offered the post of Chairman Executive Body in an effort to dissuade him from running for the VP slot.

Pakistan was in a very tough situation there as India’s Srivastan Subramaniam was also running for the position.

Polling for different positions at ASF is being held tomorrow and Razi is once again trying his luck.

In the last election, Razi was supported by Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, Iran, Japan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, China, and Chinese Taipei.

Razi contested for this position because there had been no representation of the country at the ASF since Qamar Zaman completed his tenure in 2005.

Razi in the last tenure served as a member of the Management Committee of ASF and was heading Referee Committee.

It is worth adding here that Razi retired from Pakistan Air Force on July 31, 2014.

Razi got elected as SVP of PSF for three years in November 2010 and was re-elected for another three years in February 2014.

“He has failed to leave his mark at ASF,” said a source. “His performance at PSF has been poor,” added the source.

The PSF president is not happy with his performance, the source said. “But it depends on the result of elections at ASF. If he wins, he will continue at PSF as well, maybe in a different capacity,” added the source.

0



0







Razi running for ASF VP slot was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183880-Razi-running-for-ASF-VP-slot/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Razi running for ASF VP slot" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183880-Razi-running-for-ASF-VP-slot.