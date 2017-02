With the mentality we have here, we would be upset to finish in the same position as last season. We want to be better and we want to show it. Everyone wants to reach the very top

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hostspur midfielder)

0



0







Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183877-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183877-Quote-of-the-day.