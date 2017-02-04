KARACHI: The PCB Women’s Wing has arranged ten one-day matches for the Pakistan Women A team against Under-16 boys’ teams from Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi to give match practice to the players.

The matches will commence from February 8.

The National Selection Committee for Women Cricket has named a 14-member squad. Squad: Marina Iqbal (Captain), Kainat Hafeez, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Rabia Shah, Fareeha Mahmood, Tooba Hassan, Fazila Akhlaq, Subhana Tariq, Rameem Shamim, Waheeda Akhter, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig. Reserves: Fatima Sana, Hafza Khalid, Maham Manzoor, Samina Bibi.

