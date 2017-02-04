LONDON: Former performance director Dave Brailsford has rejected accusations by former world and Olympic champion Nicole Cooke that British Cycling has a culture of sexism.

Writing in the Times newspaper on Friday, the Team Sky boss said the culture he promoted was one of “winning, but not winning at all costs”.

“We were not sexist, but we were definitely ‘medallist’.

“That is why we pushed for equal number of male and female events so our elite female athletes could have the same maximum chance of success as their male counterparts. It is why British Cycling has won as many female medals as male ones since 2008.”

Cooke, the 2008 Olympic road race champion, last month told a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport that cycling was a sport “run by men, for men”.

The 33-year-old retired rider agreed when asked whether she felt sexism was culturally embedded in British cycling.

