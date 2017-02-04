-
New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa Tests
February 04, 2017
WELLINGTON: New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month’s home Test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
The left-arm paceman, 30, suffered the injury while fielding a ball off his own bowling during a match for the Otago Volts.
“The initial assessment is that Neil will require four to six weeks for recovery, but we’ll be in a position to make a better judgement on that in the next couple of weeks,” coach Mike Hesson said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.
“Neil’s an important member of our Test side and he is obviously desperate to play in such a big series, so we’ll do everything we can to get him back on the park as soon as possible.”
The three-match series begins in Dunedin on March 8.
Meanwhile, New Zealand added leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to their squad for the third and final One-day International against Australia on Sunday.
Opening batsman Martin Guptill is doubtful for the match due to concerns over a hamstring injury that saw him overlooked for selection for the second ODI in Napier on Thursday, which was abandoned due to an unsafe outfield.