NEW DELHI: Pakistan bulldozed Nepal in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, recording an immaculate ten-wicket triumph here at Dawarka Sports Complex.

Pakistan won the toss and asked Nepal to bat first.

Nepal put on board 116-8 in allotted 20 overs. Sunil Rana was the top scorer with 40 runs. Sanaullah took two wickets, while Riasat Khan and Muhammad Ayyaz claimed one each.

Pakistan reached the target in just 7.5 overs without losing a wicket. Riasat and Matiullah remained unbeaten on 56 and 50 runs, respectively.

Unbeaten Pakistan will play their next league match against South Africa on February 6 in Bangalore.

