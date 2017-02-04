Three BD players to miss some PSL matches

KARACHI: Three Bangladeshi players will miss a few matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) because of their national team commitment in India.

PSL explodes into action in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 9.

Peshawar Zalmi will not have the services of Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal in their first three matches as Bangladesh’s only Test match against India will be held from February 9-13 at Hyderabad Deccan.

Quetta Gladiators will miss Mahmudullah Riyad in the first two matches.

Mahmudullah has replaced former Australian player Brad Hodge who pulled out of the event due to some family issue.

Meanwhile, players have started reaching Dubai for what could be an enthralling event.

“All our Pakistani players are here while England’s Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordon have also reached,” a Peshawar Zalmi official told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Friday. “We are waiting for a few foreign players,” he added.

However, the official said it was not known when Pakistan’s left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz would join the team. Wahab’s father passed away the other day.

Zalmi will face holders Islamabad United in their first match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 9 at PST 9pm.

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy will lead Zalmi. In the inaugural edition former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi led Zalmi, owned by renowned businessman Javed Afridi.

Most of the players of Islamabad United have also reached Dubai. “We are waiting for a few foreign players,” an Islamabad United official told this correspondent from Dubai.

Pakistan’s Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq will lead Islamabad United who also have the services of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, England’s fast bowler Steven Finn, who has replaced the recently banned Andre Russell of the West Indies, Samuel Badree, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings and Ben Duckett.

Quetta Gladiators will leave for Dubai on Sunday (tomorrow). “Yes, we will leave on Sunday,” an official of Quetta Gladiators told this correspondent.

Test stumper Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Gladiators, who will be coached by former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.

Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, England’s speedster Tymal Mills and Nathan McCullum are among their foreign players.

Lahore Qalandars, who failed to impress in the previous edition, are in Dubai and held a team meeting on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Qalandars skipper Brendon McCullum, who landed in Dubai early Friday.

McCullum and his team coach Paddy Upton from South Africa discussed with the players their strategies.

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, said after the meeting that it was important to know the players.

McCullum, who has replaced Azhar Ali as skipper, said they had a good meeting and were anxiously waiting for the event to get started.

Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, James Franklin, Cameron Delport, Grant Elliot, Chris Green and Saif Badar are the other foreign players of the side that failed to live up to the expectations in the first edition.

Karachi Kings started their preparation here at the National Stadium on Friday.

The PSL trophy will be unveiled at a glittering ceremony on February 6 at Dubai’s International Cricket Stadium.

0



0







Three BD players to miss some PSL matches was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183863-Three-BD-players-to-miss-some-PSL-matches/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three BD players to miss some PSL matches" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183863-Three-BD-players-to-miss-some-PSL-matches.