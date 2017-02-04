PARIS: A French soldier patrolling at the Louvre museum on Friday shot and seriously injured a machete-wielding man who yelled “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) as he attacked security forces, police said.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the attack, less than 80 days before presidential elections, was “terrorist in nature”.

Police held hundreds of tourists in secure areas of the renowned museum in central Paris after the assailant was shot five times around 10:00 am (0900 GMT) in a public area inside the complex.

The knifeman is in a serious condition while one soldier received a “minor” head wound and has been taken to hospital, security forces said.

Two backpacks carried by the assailant were checked by bomb disposal specialists at the scene and were found not to contain explosives. The incident sparked fresh jitters in a country still reeling from a string of terror attacks.

