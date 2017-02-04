SEOUL: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un has sacked his spy chief for abuse of power and executed several officials of the state security agency, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Friday.

Minister of state security Kim Won-Hong was dismissed in mid-January after the agency came under scrutiny for power abuse and corruption, Seoul ministry’s spokesman Jeong Joon-Hee said. “Kim Jong-Un fired Kim Won-Hong, one of his close aides who supported his reign of terror,” he said, adding he was demoted from four-star general to one-star.

A Unification Ministry official, asking not to be named, said that North Korea also executed an unspecified number of the agency’s officials.

