SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull might receive a short-term boost after his infamous phone call with US President Donald Trump but is likely to be the long-term political loser, analysts and rights advocates said on Friday.

Languishing in opinion polls and vulnerable to attacks from within his own conservative party, Turnbull at least woke on Friday to domestic media praise for his perceived statesmanship for refusing to go into details about the call, during which Trump berated him over a refugee resettlement deal.

"Donald Thump" and "You’re Fried", blared front-page headlines in Australian media.

"PM’s approach vindicated by Trump’s madness," the Sydney Morning Herald said in an analysis.

Trump has since begrudgingly said he would stand by the plan, agreed on by Turnbull and former President Barack Obama in November, but has also described the deal as "dumb" and said the asylum seekers would be subjected to "extreme vetting".

Under the deal, the United States will take in as many as 1,250 asylum seekers held in Australian processing centres on remote Pacific islands in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

In return, Australia will resettle refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The agreement is critical for Turnbull, whose centre-right coalition government came to power on its tough immigration policy that prevents asylum seekers who attempt to reach the country by boat from ever settling in Australia.

Attempts in recent years to resettle some of the asylum seekers in Cambodia and Malaysia collapsed, leaving Turnbull to portray the deal with the United States as a solution for the asylum seekers that also sticks to those hard-line policies.

"He’s hung that credibility on saying it’s all going to come to an end in a happy way though this deal," Australian National University sociologist Rick Kuhn told Reuters by phone.

"If the refugee swap falls through then it’s an absolute disaster for him," he said. Even more bad news for Turnbull is the growing fear among lawyers and refugee advocates that Trump’s "extreme vetting" would effectively rule out most of the asylum seekers on Nauru and Manus island.

