This refers to the news report, ‘Donald Trump defends his travel ban order’ (Feb 2). Trump is reported to have said “We’re taken advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It’s not going to happen anymore”. The only country that takes advantage of the US is Israel, and by the look of it, it will end up with even greater benefits from Trump. Israel has always worked against the interests of the US and Americans making them unpopular among 1.6 billion Muslims in over fifty states. It launched a direct attack on the US vessel, Liberty, in which 71 Americans were killed and over 200 sailors wounded.

As for the rest of the world – especially the developing world – the US has only cause civilians’ death and large-scale destruction in these countries. US-backed wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria have killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many. Drone attacks killed innocent civilians in Pakistan.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

*****

US President Donald Trump through an executive order has banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the US. Millions of people across the world including the US, the UK, France and Germany are strongly protesting this unjustified ban.

It is very unfortunate that none of the rulers of Muslim countries except Iran has said a single word against the ban. Even our very important organisation, the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) is keeping mum.

Mohammad Ayyub Khan Jadoon

Abbottabad

0



0







Trump and the ban was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183836-Trump-and-the-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump and the ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183836-Trump-and-the-ban.