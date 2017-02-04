It’s not my job

The education department of Balochistan is being operated ad hoc as 38 key slots in the department are still vacant. In order to fill these positions, officials of Grade-17 are asked to perform job responsibilities of several Grade-19 posts. In more than 20 districts of the province, the job responsibilities of district education officer will be performed by Grade-17 officers.

It is surprising how the rules and regulations are being violated. Why have the relevant authorities not paid heed to this serious issue? Did officials meet all requirements before getting the ‘look after charge’? The province’s education sector is already in a mess. Also, instead of taking measures to improve the sector, the government slashed the education budget to 17 percent. It is time the authorities took notice of this serious issue.

M Ishaq Nasar

Distrct Loralai

