Water shortage

Pakistan is an agricultural country. In order to have economic growth, it should take all measures to increase its crops cultivation. Necessary changes should be made to keep its irrigation system at par with international standards. The existing canal system is quite old and not enough to meet the country’s demands. There is a dire need to tap all available alternate methods to meet our water needs. Wind mill energy and solar energy can be utilised to water crops through tubewells. Climate change already poses threats to the already water-starved country. Steps should be taken to store water. Dams should be constructed to store rainwater. Although it is a temporary measure, stored rainwater can be used for irrigation. On the other hand, the importance of dams in the country cannot be ignored. It is being feared that climate change will cause glaciers to melt at a fast pace. Not having enough dams will cause high-scale destruction in the country.

The National Agriculture Research Council may also suggest methods to conserve water for crops when needed. I request all researchers in this field to come out with solution to advise the federal and provincial governments on this national cause of immense importance. Ultimately, outcome of these efforts can bring positive impact on our economic growth.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

*****

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the water crisis in the country. Pakistan has a high number of people without access to clean water. The shortage of water has badly affected the country’s agriculture sector. The intensity of the issue can be judged from the fact that the country’s capital – Islamabad – is facing the worst water crisis in its history. Unavailability of water for more than two to three days has forced residents to buy water from tankers. The tanker mafia makes the most of the situation and sell water at exorbitant prices.

It seems that the authorities are not realising the seriousness of the issue. It is not among top priorities of the government to build dams and water reservoirs to store water. If the situation does not improve, the country will face more serious crisis in the future. The relevant authorities are requested to look into the matter. Construction of small and large dams can be considered as a long-term solution. Proper planning should be ensured to meet the demands of industrial and domestic consumers.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

