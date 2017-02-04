Once mugged...

Karachi has been dealing with increasing rates of street crime for a long time. Citizens lose their precious belongings to street crimes. Recently armed robbers stole valuables from two young men in broad day light. This happened when the men were waiting for the traffic signal to turn green. The victims handed over their wallets that had important documents.

The government installed CCTV cameras on roads to keep an eye on criminals. However, according to some media reports, the majority of the cameras are out of order. What should be an alternative? Why are these cameras not repaired to date? Citizens have a right to live a safe and secure life. Law-enforcement agencies need to do more to tackle street crimes.

Rizwan Jamil Jaffery

Karachi

