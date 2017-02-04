Amusing claims

Pakistan is perhaps the only country that is struggling hard to eliminate terrorism from the country. It is unfortunate that despite being a victim of terrorism, the country is always blamed for sponsoring terrorism by its arch rival India. The world needs to acknowledge Pakistan’s war on terror. Operation Zarb-e-Azb is one of the glaring examples of the country’s tireless efforts to completely eradicate terrorism. In the same way, the country has recently put the Jamat-e-Dawa chief under house arrest.

The action was not performed by the government under ‘pressure’. The interior minister has rightly pointed out that Pakistan is not taking actions to appease others. However, it is time for certain elements to stop putting blame on Pakistan. Those who point fingers at the country need to provide solid evidence.

Maria Rashid

Lahore

The D.G ISPR said that the action against a banned setup was taken in the national interest. However, some distinguished leaders of the PTI are indicating that this decision is taken under Modi’s pressure.

If their claims carry any weight, why the action has been taken now while India had been persistently asking for it for many years? The people believe more in what the ISPR says than the misplaced assertions of some of the PTI leaders.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

