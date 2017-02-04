Reuters

Melbourne

London copper fell on Friday after China raised interest rates, spooking metals markets with fears that an erosion of cheap liquidity could stunt economic growth.

China´s central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign of a tightening policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.

London Metal Exchange copper had dropped 0.9 percent to $5,833.50 a tonne by 0710 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Thursday.

All other metals were lower except for tin, with the London Metal Exchange zinc and LME nickel down more than two percent.

London nickel prices also fell, but were still on track for a 7-percent weekly gain after the Philippines said it would permanently close half its nickel production.

0



0







Copper falls was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183830-Copper-falls/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper falls" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183830-Copper-falls.