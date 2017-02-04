Reuters

Singapore

Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be set to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, firing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

Comments by Russian energy minister Alexander Novak that oil producers had cut their output in accordance with a pact agreed in December also helped support prices, analysts said. Reuters reported on Thursday that Trump´s administration is prepared to roll out new measures against more than two dozen Iranian targets following Tehran´s ballistic missile test, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Brent crude futures had risen 21 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $56.77 a barrel by 0358 GMT, after settling down 24 cents at $56.56 in the previous session.

Front month U.S. crude futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate, climbed 28 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.82 a barrel, after ending Tuesday down 34 cents.

