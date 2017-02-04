Reuters

Gold prices slipped on Friday as the dollar rose against the yen after Japan offered to buy government bonds and attention shifted to key United States jobs data later in the day.

Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,212.91 an ounce by 0557 GMT.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,214.90. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major rivals, rose 0.1 percent.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 113.04 yen after rising as high as 113.24 earlier.

The BOJ offered to buy benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds in a special operation on Friday, aimed at keeping the 10-year yield at its target of around zero percent.

"Gold traded in a fairly tight range today, taking its cues largely from swings in the volatile dollar against yen," MKS PAMP Group trader Alex Thorndike said.

