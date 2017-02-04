Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar took a breather in early Asian trade on Friday, poised for weekly losses, as investors awaited U.S. employment data for clues to the timing of the Federal Reserve´s next interest rate hike.

Data released on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

The nonfarm payrolls report is due later in the session and is expected to show employers added 175,000 jobs in January, according to the median of 102 economists polled by Reuters.

Other data on Thursday showed worker productivity slowing in the fourth quarter, which economists said suggested companies would need to keep hiring to increase output.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major currencies, edged up 0.1 percent to 99.867, on track to shed 0.6 percent for a week that saw it dip as low as 99.233, its lowest since late November.

The dollar began climbing after Donald Trump´s presidential election victory on Nov. 8 on expectations that his stimulus policies would stoke growth and inflation.

But Trump´s protectionist policies and immigration curbs have taken away some investors´ appetite for risk, leading them to trim their long dollar positions.

