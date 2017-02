The rupee posted nominal gains on Friday due to improved supply of the dollars in the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. The rupee closed at 104.78 against the dollar, up two paisas from the previous day’s closing of 104.80. In the kerb market, the rupee remained unchanged at 107.70/107.90 against the dollar.

