Stocks underwent a little correction after a rollercoaster ride on Friday as investors booked profits in blue-chip shares with earnings season almost over, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib said stocks closed lower amid institutional profit-taking.

“Financial results invited support in selected cement, textile and fertiliser stocks,” Mehanti said. “However, dismal earnings announcements in fertiliser sector and cautious activity on regulatory oversight dampened sentiments.”

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 0.22 percent or 110.14 points to close at 49,555.83 points.

KSE 30-share Index fell 0.10 percent or 27.53 points to end at 26,716.76 points. As many as 413 scrips were active; of which 124 increased, 275 decreased and 14 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 338.184 million as compared to 447.243 million shares a day earlier.

Analyst Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said equities closed last day of the week lower after trading volatile in a narrow range with the benchmark Index moving up and down most part of the day.

Engro twins came in limelight and traded higher. Engro Foods announced a surprise one-time special dividend of Rs10/share. Its share value rose 1.4 percent. Engro Corp closed 3.7 percent up.

Mari Petroleum was up five percent. It continued its strong bull-run and hit the upper price limit in early trade on news of planned stake divestment by the government.

Pakistan State Oil inched up 0.4 percent. Its share value closed at a new record high on earnings excitement ahead of its result announcement due coming Monday.

Moreover, Nishat Mills closed two percent higher and churned most volumes in the last three weeks as the company notified investors of venturing into automobile sector by partnering with a South Korean auto manufacturer, Hyundai Motors.

Meanwhile, Hub Power was down 1.1 percent on profit-taking as it took a breather after three straight sessions of gains.

Analysts see volatile trading to continue with earnings, institutional flows and Panama cases’ court proceedings to guide the movement.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, include Sanofi Aventis, up Rs119.99 to close at Rs2,519.87/share and Wyeth Pakistan, rising Rs73.45 to end at Rs4,600/share.

Companies, reflecting highest losses, include Unilever Foods, down Rs275 to close at Rs5,725/share and Island Textile, falling Rs53.2 to end at Rs1,127.18/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric with a turnover of 46.739 million shares.

The scrip inched up 11 paisas to close at Rs10.52/share. Lotte Chemical was the second with a turnover of 35.57 million shares.

It shed 11 paisas to end at Rs9.45/share. TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 20.549 million shares. It gained 13 paisas to finish at Rs58.76/share.

0



0







Stocks down on profit-taking was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183821-Stocks-down-on-profit-taking/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Stocks down on profit-taking" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183821-Stocks-down-on-profit-taking.