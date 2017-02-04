KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) allowed the customs clearing agents to file monthly sales tax returns, pending for the past five years, without fine and penalties.

The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), in a statement on Friday, claimed that the FBR and the association resolved a matter of filing monthly sales tax returns. The issue was unresolved since the 18th amendment into the constitution, passed by the National Assembly in 2010.

“A meeting was held with the higher authorities of FBR in which the issue of non-filing of sales tax returns to the FBR portal since 2011 was discussed in detail,” KCAA said. “After the meeting, the FBR issued notification, allowing the filing of sales tax returns without fine and penalties.”

The association said it was agreed that the condonation for a period of one year would be granted by the concerned regional tax offices/large taxpayers’ units.

It added that this, however, is “subject to a condition that such custom agents may apply for condonation of delay, while confirming that they have not provided any services during the period in question within a FBR jurisdiction i.e. Sindh Revenue Board.”

“The cases where the condonation period exceeds one year shall be forwarded to the FBR for the condonation and further necessary action,” the KCAA said. “All cases shall be processed within 30 days after receipt of condonation request.” Khurram Ijaz, president at KCAA said clearing agents could take benefits of the decisions taken by the FBR authorities.

