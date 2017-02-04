ISLAMABAD: Overseas investors’ interest in various sectors of economy is at a fever pitch as Pakistan has become an integral part of a game-changing international trade and investment network that’s seen bringing about unprecedented prosperity for the South Asian country, a statement said on Friday.

“World Bank (WB) and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) have published research-based reports showing the poverty in Pakistan is petering out steadily”, Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Dr Miftah Ismail told local media.

“Underpinned by an increasing purchasing power, consumer spending is on the rise, which is a positive sign for the much needed economic progress of the country.”

He also called attention to the fact that Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures have made its economy even more attractive for the investors eying business opportunities in Pakistan.

“Foreign media are also acknowledging that every sector of the country’s economy is turning around,” chairman BoI said appreciating the efforts of the prime minister for announcing trade package due to which exports would be improved.

