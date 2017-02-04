TOKYO: Honda Motor Co on Friday lifted its annual profit forecast for the second time in as many quarters due to cost-cutting and the impact of a weakening yen, while sales in China remained strong. Japan´s third-largest automaker said it expected net profit for the year through March at 545.0 billion yen ($4.82 billion), up from previous guidance upgraded in November, and 58.2 percent more than a year earlier.

It also raised its operating profit forecast to 785.0 billion yen after posting 207.6 billion yen for October-December - up 27.4 percent from a year prior and exceeding the 157.07 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates in a Reuters I/B/E/S/ poll.

Analysts expect the automaker to post full-year operating profit of 753.27 billion yen and net profit of 533.44 billion yen.

