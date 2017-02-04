LAHORE: The federal ministry of science and technology’s three-year certification initiative programme (CIP) worth Rs750 million will help ensure better quality of products and services, and boost expertise.

This was stated by Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) (NZ) vice chairman Jawwad Chaudhary while addressing the participants of an awareness seminar ‘Certification Incentive Programme for SMEs under PQI Initiative 2025’. The seminar was jointly organised by PRGMEA and the ministry of science and technology.

He said the CIP will also strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and protect the rights of consumers, as only less than five percent SMEs were certified against any standard. “Most of the SMEs lack sector specific certifications as required by the international markets,” he added.

PRGMEA vice chairman said that SMEs were not aware of the new versions of many standards, currently operational, or under review by the relevant international standard bodies.

Project manager of ministry of science and technology Shaheen Raja said the programme would touch 2,025 SMEs. He said fee would be charged from the SMEs for the certifications as per the type of certificates.

Raja said the government wanted quality certification of 100 percent of the SMEs,

and added that merit and transparency would be ensured in the process of certification.

It was imperative that a sound certification system for the recognition of credible products and services was put in place to compete the world market.

He added that the government was working to ensure quality and standard of all products manufactured at medium and small level enterprises, and to provide incentives to SMEs for implementing any certification system.

