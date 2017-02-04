KARACHI: Inflation for the week ended February 2 for the combined income groups decreased 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 218.68 points against 218.84 points last week.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.04 percent. Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent, as it went up from 209 points in the previous week to 209.17 points in the week under review.

