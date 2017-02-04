KARACHI: Profit of Engro Foods Limited declined 24.5 percent to Rs2.386 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, translating into earnings per share of Rs3.11, a bourse filing said on Friday.

The company earned profit of Rs3.162 billion, equivalent to earnings per share of Rs4.13 in 2015, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said the decline in profitability was in line with the market expectation as the competition in the food sector is growing.

But, the report added that the cash dividend surprised the market.

Engro Foods announced a cash dividend of Rs10/share for the last year of 2016, which includes a one-time special cash dividend of Rs9/share

“One-off payout by EFoods is likely attributable to re-alignment of capital structure by the acquiring company FrieslandCampina,” Elixir Securities said, “and would likely be financed by debt in a bid to rebalance debt/equity mix.”

