ISLAMABAD: Belarus extended its cooperation to develop energy and agriculture sectors of Pakistan and reiterated the country’s resolve to increase the bilateral trade to one billion dollars within the next four years, a statement said on Friday.

“Belarus is ready to implement turnkey projects to build industrial, civil, agricultural and power generation facilities (in Pakistan),” Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said, talking to a visiting Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation.

“In field of industrial cooperation Belarus can supply ready tractors, automobiles and to consider options for setting up of assembly plants in Pakistan,” Kobyakov said in the statement.

Currently, Pakistan and the landlocked east European economy have a bilateral trade of $50 million.

Belarusian Premier said Belarus would share modern technologies in production, storage and processing of agricultural production in view of the special importance of the country’s agricultural economy.

“Belarus, owing to its strategically important position in Europe, can offer the opportunities for Pakistani companies to boost their presence in Belarus through joint ventures,” he added. “Belarus can become springboard for Pakistanis companies who would like to promote their products to the Europe Union countries and (can become) gateway to more than 180 million strong market of the Eurasian economic union.”

Kobyakov said Belarus considers Pakistan as an important and promising partner in South Asia. Both countries have similar position on key issues on international agenda.

“Involvement of Belarusian companies in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project will fill the bilateral relations with great economic content,” he added.

The delegation leader Raza Rabbani said Pakistan and Belarus have managed to create a legal framework for the cooperation by signing more than 17 agreements in different fields, including economy.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said both the countries should go ahead of declaration and should work to achieve the target by mapping out specific cooperation areas and establishing the quantum of goods that they can sell to each other.

