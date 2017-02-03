KARACHI: Following Uzair Jan Baloch’s arrest a year ago, another kingpin of violence in the strife-torn Lyari Town, Baba Ladla, died in a hail of bullets while making his last stand against the Rangers on Thursday.

0



0







Lyari violence kingpin Baba Ladla killed was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183757-Lyari-violence-kingpin-Baba-Ladla-killed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lyari violence kingpin Baba Ladla killed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183757-Lyari-violence-kingpin-Baba-Ladla-killed.