NEW YORK: Jenna Bush, a correspondent for NBC News and the daughter of former president George W. Bush, has come out against the executive order barring immigration travel and refugees from seven Muslim states that was issued by President Trump last week.

This is not the America I know, she wrote Wednesday in a Twitter post that included an excerpt from a speech that herfather delivered at the Islamic Center of Washington DC six days after the 9/11 attacks.

She posted ex-president Bush’s speech on Islam as a reminder to her followers to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races and all religions. Bush’s speech isolates incidents of terrorism from the religion of Islam and its value to the world. These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war. Her Tweet comes amid mounting controversy over President Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

0



0







Bush’s daughter opposes Trump’s Muslim ban was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183756-Bushs-daughter-opposes-Trumps-Muslim-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bush’s daughter opposes Trump’s Muslim ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183756-Bushs-daughter-opposes-Trumps-Muslim-ban.